LAUREL, Md. (DC News Now) — Under experienced head coach Michael Mayo, in 2021, the Laurel High School football team won its first playoff game in about three decades.

“We’ve slowly but surely progressed and gotten better each and every year,” Mayo said. “So hopefully we could stay up there on top.”

Laurel finished the year 8-3, losing to Wise and Flowers, and falling to Blair from Montgomery County in the playoffs.

“We’re not only balling to ball,” Laurel senior athlete Amare Ary said. “We’re playing because it’s a lot of our guys last time ever putting on the gear and we got some dogs and I’m just excited. This team is very different. I just know that for a fact.”

Earlier in his career, Mayo led Forestville to a state title and helped start the program at Flowers. Now, he’s hoping to bring more success to Laurel, and his players are buying in.

“We all got something to prove,” Laurel wide receiver, defensive back and punter Joshua Johnson said. “So we come out here and show it on the field that we got something to prove and we’re not going up on the plays. If we are taking every play as it’s our last, we definitely are going to win the state championship.”