GERMANTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Last season, the Northwest High School football team made it all the way to the state semifinal game game, falling to eventual state champion Quince Orchard by one point.

“We had six redzone trips last year in the state semifinal and we lost by one point,” head coach Travis Hawkins said. “We missed two field goals and got stopped on the one [yard line]. And we turned the ball over three other times. We have to find a way to get that inch.”

During the offseason, Northwest graduated 30 seniors, but some players are still around from last season.

“When we are running sprints, we always do one extra rep,” Northwest senior tight end, wide receiver and defensive end Marcus Middleton said. “We always keep going the extra mile, just to make sure that we get that extra inch so we’re gonna be ready.”

The Jaguars aren’t forgetting their postseason loss, they’re using it as motivation.

“We know we should have won but the little things add up,” Northwest junior edge rusher Xavier Rivers said. “And that’s the perfect example of that.”