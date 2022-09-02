GAITHERSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — The Quince Orchard High School football team won the 4A Maryland state championship in 2021, finishing the season 14-0.

“After a winning a state championship, we need to come more hungrier,” Quince Orchard junior defensive end and tight Jaylen Harvey said. “Just grind more in practice and try to go 14-0 again.”

The Cougars will begin the 2022 season with a target on their backs.

“We know we’re going to get everybody’s best game. Right? Everybody knows,” Quince Orchard football head coach John Kelley said. “Everybody wants to play us, they want to beat us, and it’s our job to come in on Friday nights prepared and ready to play, because if we let down one single inch, that’s going to be the downfall.”

QO will start its 2022 season of title defense Friday at Whitman at 6:30 p.m.

“We’re treating every team the same,” Quince Orchard sophomore running back Iverson Howard said. “From Whitman all the way to Wise, PG County, every team we play, we’re going to treat them the same.”