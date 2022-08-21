BETHESDA, Md. (DC News Now) — The Walter Johnson High School football team had an up and down season in 2021, finishing 6-5.

Walter Johnson head football coach Larry Hurd told DC News Now that he’s pleased with where his team left off last year. The Wildcats went on the road and defeated Bethesda-Chevy Chase in the first round of the playoffs, before falling to eventual state champion Quince Orchard in the second round.

“If you look at it, we got probably, what all indications are,” Hurd said. “We played probably the strongest schedule in the state, and we look to build upon it this year.”

WJ returns most of its starts in 2022, including nine on defense. The Wildcats expect to compete again in their tough 4A region.

“We compete in everything we do from our positions, to if we thumb wrestle we’re going to try and beat you in it,” Walter Johnson senior cornerback and running back Jalen Scott said. “So I think being competitive on all levels of the field, offense, defense and special teams is going to be the biggest thing.”

Walter Johnson will open its season on September 2 at home against Churchill at 6:30 p.m.

“Definitely learned a lot getting closer as a team, great team chemistry brought us together like a family and brotherhood,” Walter Johnson senior linebacker, running back and wide receiver CJ Newman said. “You know we’re going to come out there and compete every week and you know go out there and try to win every game.”