UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (DC News Now) — The Wise High School football team has won five state championships under head coach DaLawn Parrish.

In 2021, the Pumas fell in the state title game to Quince Orchard. Wise finished the season 12-1.

“So we kind of get past it,” Wise senior cornerback and Maryland commit Mykel Morman said. “You don’t want to let old things keep us behind and have us keep thinking about it so we really push ahead and think about the next thing.”

The Pumas are likely to be the team to beat in Prince George’s County and state title contenders again this year, but right now they’re focused on beating North Point on Friday.

“The state championship is always a goal for us, it’s always the end result for us that we want to be,” Parrish said. “We want to bring that championship back to Wise High School, but we can’t look ahead and say you know Quince Orchard is the reigning champion and we gotta take them out. No. We’ve got to take out the first team on our schedule.”