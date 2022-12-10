Robert Dockery scored 29 points to help lead Jackson-Reed to a 66-65 win over Whitney Young (Illinois) on Friday, December 9, 2022. Robert Dockery scored 29 points to help lead Jackson-Reed to a 66-65 win over Whitney Young (Illinois) on Friday, December 9, 2022. Read Less by: Alex Flum Posted: Dec 10, 2022 / 12:00 AM EST Updated: Dec 10, 2022 / 12:00 AM EST SHARE WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Coverage of high school basketball in Washington, D.C. on December 9, 2022. Game of the Week: Whitney Young (IL) vs. Jackson-Reed Friendship Tech vs. Gonzaga Roman Catholic (PA) vs. Sidwell Friends