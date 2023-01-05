Johnny Hodges has gone from underrecruited to college football's biggest stage

DARNESTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Brian and Michele Hodges will never forget their son’s youth soccer debut when he was five-years-old.

“Johnny had 14 of the 15 goals,” Brian said. “I said he can’t play soccer anymore.”

After complaints from other parents, Brian and Michele moved their son Johnny Hodges up to play with his older brother, from first grade soccer, to third grade.

From that point, Johnny won at nearly every level he played it, all the way up until now. Johnny is currently a standout linebacker for Texas Christian University, preparing to play against Georgia in the college football national championship game on Monday.

“He’s been a winner in everything he’s done,” Brian said.

According to Brian, Johnny won championships in youth soccer, basketball, lacrosse and football.

“I think he likes to win,” Michele said.

After starting his college career playing lacrosse at Navy, Johnny joined the football team in Annapolis, Maryland, where he played two seasons before finding the right fit as a transfer to TCU.

“I’m so grateful to see my son happy,” Michelle said. “He’s so happy at TCU.”

Underrecruited in high school, at Quince Orchard, Johnny played four sports, leading the school’s football team to a state championship in 2018.

“Johnny has had a great journey,” Quince Orchard football head coach John Kelley said.

In 2022, Johnny made the move from playing at Navy to a power five program.

“I said hey Johnny, the field is the same size as when you played [youth football]. It’s 100-yards-long,” Brian said. “That’s what he’s always done. It’s 100-yards long, it’s no different, just a lot of people watching.”

In addition to leading the Horned Frogs to the national title game, Johnny was named to the All-Big 12 second team and as the conference’s defensive newcomer of the year.

“Obviously he’s a great player,” Kelley said. “But he possesses also all of the intangibles to be a successful player at the next level.”

Brian and Michele, who have been watching Johnny dominate in the athletic arena since he was posting stat lines of 14 goals per game in five-year-old soccer, are ready to watch Johnny try to win on biggest stage yet. The proud parents will fly to Los Angeles ahead of Monday’s game.

“I’m proud of him, my wife is proud of him,” Brian said. “But it hasn’t changed him. He’s still Johnny.”

Johnny and TCU will face Georgia in the college football national title game at 7:30 p.m. on Monday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.