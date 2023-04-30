WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – On the final day in April, it was rainy and cold but the Defenders were on a mission. On Sunday, DC hosted the Seattle Sea Dragons in the XFL North Division Championship game from Audi Field.

The Defenders, after a rocky start, would come out victorious, pulling away in the second half to win 37-21. DC, has defended the district all season long, and has never lost a home game at Audi Field.

Head coach Reggie Barlow and his team with a chance to bring home the city of Washington D.C. a championship title since the Washington Nationals won the world series in 2019.

“We thank our fans for coming out with the energy and enthusiasm that they came out with. Our coaches did an amazing job preparing these guys all week, the players bought into the mindset of what we need to do and we went out there and perform well.”

Quarterback Jordan Ta’amu didn’t have his best outing on Sunday, throwing 19/31 with two touchdowns and two interceptions. However, the defense kept them in the game during the first half and the offense came along in the second. Ta’amu says that playing in front of a crowd of 18,684 fans at Audi Field gave the team the extra boost they needed to finish the game on top.

“I’ve been in a lot of different places and like the way DC kind of grabs on to something like the lemons or the beer snake, it’s just an amazing feeling just to see that atmosphere grow. I feel like you know, DC does a great job of just grabbing that and like running with it and definitely got us hyped.”

The DC Defenders will go head-to-head with the Arlington Renegades in the 2023 XFL Championship game on Saturday, May 13th at 7:00 pm from the Alamo Dome in Arlington, Texas.