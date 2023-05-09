WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – The DC Defenders keep racking up on the league honors.

On Monday, the XFL announced the all-team players and the defenders had seven players make the team, which is the most among all XFL teams.

Abram Smith, who led the XFL in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns, talks about what it means for him to receive all-XFL honors.

“All-XFL team, blessed to have it but without the men up front (offensive line) I wouldn’t be in the position I’m in right now. Thanks to Coach Barlow and everyone who put me in this position.”

On Saturday, they will head to San Antonio, Texas, and take on the Arlington Renegades at the Alamodome for the XFL Championship game at 8 PM ET.