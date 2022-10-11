WASHINGTON (Dc News Now) — The American University track and field and cross-country teams are getting ready for the final stretch of their regular season with the Patriot league championships set for Saturday, Oct. 29th.

But first up are the ECAC / IC4A Championships this Friday in Yonkers New York. “These were kind of the originals for cross country and track, even pre-NCAA time”, said Sean Graham, the program’s head coach. “A lot of the top teams in the northeast and kind of the central seaboard are going to be there. It just a cool place with a lot of great teams, so it should be fun.”