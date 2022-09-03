WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – On Friday, American University honored their women’s head volleyball coach, Barry Goldberg ahead of the Eagles’ home game against UMBC. Just the week before, Goldberg made NCAA history as he enters his 34th season at the helm.

On August 27th, Goldberg earned his 800th career win as the Eagles beat George Washington, 3-1.

American University beat George Washington 3-1 on August 27th, and celebrate their head coach, Barry Goldberg’s 800th career win. (Photo: American University)

Goldberg now becomes the 4th-winningest division one active head volleyball coach and the 17th overall in NCAA history.

“He’s an amazing coach,” says senior outside hitter for the Eagles, Asli Celikkol.” I consider myself so lucky to get to work with him all these four years.”

Coach Goldberg built his program from the ground up, and never wanted to leave American University, according to his son, Mitchell Goldberg.

“He values commitment, he came here when it was a part-time program. He would come at night and during the day, he would work for a group called Second Genesis Foundation that did drug rehab for prisoners. Then he would come here at night and coach volleyball.”

What makes coach Goldberg’s accomplishment even more extraordinary, is that he reached this career milestone while suffering from a deadly disease. In February 2021, Barry Goldberg was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, which has spread to his glands and bones.

This forced him to take a step back from his team, but Goldberg never left their side, according to Celikkol.

“He tries his best just to keep coming to practices and he’s trying to be with us all the time. I know he cares about us a lot, and he only wants us to get better and do better.”

Coach Goldberg spent his life building a program on the principles of loyalty and unity. As he celebrates this career milestone while suffering from cancer, he is surrounded by a family, team, and school that supports him back.

“He is the best coach who exists because he just loves people so well,” says his son, Mitchell. “It just worked out so well, I think it was just emotional of how he’s dealing with this sickness and all these pieces coming together, it was more of a humbling moment.”