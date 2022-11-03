WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — During the offseason, George Washington men’s basketball hired Chris Caputo as their new head coach.

Caputo was an assistant coach for George Mason when they went on their magical Final Four run in 2006. For the past decade, Caputo has been an assistant coach at Miami under legendary head coach Jim Larrañaga. Now, he gets his fist shot at the helm.

Jake Rohm went one-on-one with the Colonials new head coach on Thursday, as GW gets set for their season opener against Virginia State on Monday.