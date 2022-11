WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – Ahead of conference play for local women’s college basketball teams, it was the battle for bragging rights in the district as George Washington took on Howard University.

The Colonials got out to an early lead and held onto it for the rest of the game, beating the Bison on their home court, 83-62.

George Washington’s Nya Robertson had a stellar performance, finishing with 27 points and four assists in the win.