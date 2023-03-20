There’s a new head man on the block for Georgetown men’s basketball. Former Providence College head coach Ed Cooley was named the Hoyas’ new head coach Monday.

“I am excited for the opportunity to lead the men’s basketball program at Georgetown University. President DeGioia and Athletics Director Lee Reed are united in a strong vision, including in their beliefs, for Georgetown’s program, its players and the team’s success. I plan on hitting the ground running, getting to work on the court and cultivating relationships in and around the District. Accepting this opportunity with Georgetown is not a decision I took lightly, and was made in careful consideration with my wife and family” Cooley said in a press release.

Georgetown’s new head coach comes with a variety of experience. Cooley posted a 242-53 (.820) record during his 12-year head coaching tenure at Providence and a 92-69 record as Fairfield University’s head coach. He was named the Naismith Coach of the Year, Big East Coach of the Year, Sporting News Coach of the Year, NABC District 5 Coach of the Year, and USBWA District 1 Coach of the Year, all in 2022. Cooley also led the Friars to nine postseason tournament appearances, including seven-straight from 2013-19 and the team’s first Big East regular season title in 2022.

“We are deeply honored that Coach Cooley will be joining our community as the next leader of our Men’s basketball program. Ed is a proven leader and an experienced coach, whose values and knowledge of the game will lead our program into this new chapter. His commitment to excellence on and off the court will bring out the best of our basketball program and will give each member of our team the experiences and support they need to thrive” Georgetown University President John J. DeGioia said in a press release.

Georgetown men’s basketball had one of its worse seasons in program history in 2022-23. The Hoyas firing longtime-head coach Patrick Ewing was telling the university believes it’s time to start a new chapter and it seems they think Cooley is the coach that can bring them back to glory.