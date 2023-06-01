WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Georgetown baseball team is getting plenty of love after back-to-back 30-win seasons.

Head coach Edwin Thompson will represent Team USA for what he believes is his third time, as USA baseball named Thompson the head coach for the 16U/17U national development team later this summer. Thompson will have the privilege of coach team Red. “It’s really special”, Thompson said. “When you are honored to represent the country and to help young players reach their dreams and we get a gold medal, it’s really special.”

The good news didn’t stop there for the program as pitcher Jake Bloss was named a second team all-American by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper Thursday. It’s the first time in program history a pitcher has received the honor. “He was as dominate a pitcher I have been around for a long time”, Thompson says.

Bloss was lights out all year long. He finished the season with an 8-4 record, 2.58 ERA and was one strikeout shy of the program record this season as he finished with 96 punchouts. “Hopefully we’ll hear his name called in July, early on in the draft”, Thompson said.

Bloss was also named the Big East pitcher of the year. Only the second time a Hoyas’ pitcher has won the award.