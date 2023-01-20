WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Georgetown University baseball team will look to continue their momentum from last season after the program had its best season since 1986.

In 2022, the team won 32 games to finish with a 32-24 record. Compare this to their 2021 finish where they were 6-25, it has been quite the turnaround. “The group of guys have really bought in to the mission we want to be”, says head coach Edwin Thompson.

Now they are looking to take the next step, making the NCAA tournament, which would be the program’s first appearance if they can accomplish the feat. Thompson added, “That’s a goal of ours. Long term, short term, we just want to be the best team we can be for that day. That is what we strived to do last year and improve on our first year here.”

Last season the team was 23rd in the country in homeruns with 98, which was a program record, and averaged 7.1 runs per game.

The team will throw out the first pitch of their season on February 17th as they travel to North Carolina to face Presbyterian College.