WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — During last weekends Tom Jones Memorial Invitational in Florida, Howard hurdler Dylan Beard broke a 19-year school record in the 110-meter hurdles, running the event in 13.31 seconds.

Beard was previously tied with the school record with his coach, and former Olympic medalist, David Oliver.

“It was definitely one of my things to check off the list,” said Beard. “This is probably my biggest goal besides running at nationals and trying to qualify for the World Championships. It was definitely something I wanted to shoot for, I’ve gotten it, and I didn’t really know until they told me.”

Beard is a graduate student, in his final season of eligibility. After tying the school record last season, it was only a matter of time before he surpassed his coach in the record books.

“He was a little shaky at the beginning, but then he got after it,” said Oliver. “I’m just happy that the wind was under the allowable, and that he was able to get the record and really put himself among the best 110 hurdlers in the country.”

Beard currently ranks 2nd in the nation in the 110-meter hurdles.