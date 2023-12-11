WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – After finishing the season 6-5 and becoming the outright MEAC champs, the Howard Bison are going bowling.

This Saturday, Howard will travel to Atlanta and take on Florida A&M in the Cricket Celebration Bowl, to be held at Mercedez-Benz Stadium.

Heading into their final week of preparation, head coach Larry Scott and the Bison are locked in and ready to represent Howard University on the national stage.

“To put our brand on that national stage, and in that city, at that moment to start the bowl season, it’s pretty special,” says coach Scott.

Former Wise High School standout, quarterback Quinton Williams, chose to play football at Howard so that he could stay close to home. Now, in his final year of eligibility, Williams hopes to lead the Bison to a bowl game victory.

“On senior night, when I spoke to the team, I told them that this wasn’t going to be my last game as a Howard Bison,” says Williams, “I look forward to the opportunity, I look forward to the game coming up on December 16th.”

The Cricket Celebration Bowl will be nationally televised on December 16th at noon.