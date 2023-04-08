WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Howard senior hurdler Jessica Wright has been a valuable piece to the track and field program over the past two seasons.

“She was the very first student athlete that I called when I got ere and got the job at Howard,” said former Olympian David Oliver, Director of Howard track and field. “It’s just been a great process, being here, and seeing her develop.”

Wright is in her final season with the Bison. Last season, she became an all-American as the second leg on the 4×400 meter relay team. However, before she hangs up the spikes on her collegiate career, there is one more goal that Wright wants to achieve.

“Individual all-American,” said Wright. “I’m looking to win nationals in the 400 hurdles this year. That’s my number one goal.”

Last year, Wright came up short of an individual all-American finish in her main event, the 400 hurdles, placing 9th. It’s been a feeling that has been fueling Wright throughout her senior season.

“That feeling lasts with you,” said associate head coach Jessica Cousins. “That’s something you don’t want to remember, that you don’t want to experience again.”

“As an athlete myself, you’ve been there before, where you just miss out,” said Oliver. “That’s part of the game. You have to have the ability to refocus as well. She’s very mentally tough when it comes to this track and field stuff.”

So far, during her outdoor season, Wright has broken her own school record in the 400 hurdles, and is currently ranked 3rd in the nation in the event. She is also ranked in the top 15 in the 400 meter dash, and is apart of the 4×400 meter relay, which is ranked in the top 10.

“What she has come out and done early is remarkable,” said Cousins. “It’s just a testament of the goals she set for herself, [and] what she wants to accomplish.”

“Just her maturation,” said Oliver. “Her want to has gone through the roof. That’s what’s led to her development to be one of the best hurdlers in the United States of America.”

Whether she finishes as an individual all-American or not, Jessica Wright has put herself in contention with some of the best track and field athletes to ever compete in a Howard uniform.

“Just to see her go from an athlete who didn’t even run an open event at the indoor championships her freshman year…. just to now become one of the best athletes that the conference and this university has ever produced, is definitely something special to see.”

“If you strive every day to your best self, the results will come,” said Wright. “I’m pretty sure, my freshman year, no one thought I would be here today at all. Just stay down and work. You stay true to yourself, you believe in God, and you’ll become successful.”