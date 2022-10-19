WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Howard University women’s volleyball team is on a season-long six match winning streak after beating South Carolina State in straight sets Sunday afternoon.

With the win, the team improves to 12-7 on the year, with a 5-1 record within the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.

The team has a little over a month to before postseason play begins in the MEAC, as coach Shaun Kupferberg looks to get his squad back into the NCAA tournament. “I think there is an old quote that says, begin with the end in mind”, says Kupferberg. “We know where we want to be at the end of the day. I think this team is a team that’s standing on the shoulders of those before them. And every year we’ve gotten a little bit better. And I think this year we can really make some big waves.”

The team has won six conference titles in the last seven seasons and hopes to reach the NCAA tournament once again. “We can do anything as well as any team in the country on any given play, on any given night. The question is can we do it repeatedly over and over and over again”, says Kupferberg.

The Bison will be back in action Thursday night as they travel to Delaware State. The match begins at 6pm.