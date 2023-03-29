WASHINGTON (March 29, 2023) – BOXTOROW unveiled its HBCU Women’s All-America teams and major awards where Howard University junior guard Destiny Howell (Queens, N.Y.) earned HBCU Co-Player of the Year. The announcement came Wednesday morning.

Howell, who also made the 2022-23 HBCU All-America First Team, wrapped up her junior campaign by winning the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Player of the Year award, posting a league-best 16.8 points per game (ppg). On the year, she reached double figures in scoring 21 times, including three 30-point performances. In the MEAC Title game versus Norfolk State (March 11), the New York native registered 30 points on 8-of-15 shooting from long range.

Howell shared the HBCU Player of the Year award with Alabama State guard Ayana Emmanuel, who led the Southwest Athletic Conference (SWAC) in scoring with 16.8 ppg.

Norfolk State head coach Larry Vickers was named BOXTOROW Coach of the Year.

Overall, student-athletes from nine different schools were represented.

BOXTOROW has released the Women’s All-America teams since the 2015-16 season.

To view the 2022-23 BOXTOROW HBCU Women’s All-America Teams and major awards, please click here.

HU finished the season with its fifth consecutive winning season (16-14, 10-4 MEAC), dating back to the 2018-19 campaign.

