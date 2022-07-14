DC United fans wear Wayne Rooney jerseys on July 14, 2022, one day after the team announced Rooney as its next head coach.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — There was a buzz at Buzzard Point Wednesday.

Amidst a difficult season with not a lot to celebrate, DC United fans are excited to welcome Wayne Rooney back to the soccer team.

On Tuesday, the team announced that Rooney, who played for DC United in 2018-19, will take over as head coach of the team once his work visa is finalized.

Many fans donned Rooney DC United jerseys and Manchester United gear, attending Wednesday’s game. DC United and Columbus Crew finished in a 2-2 draw. Rooney was on hand watching from the stands.

Rooney scored 23 goals in 48 appearances for DC United in 2018 and 2019. Rooney played in the English Premier League for 16 years, playing two stints with Everton and for 13 years, from 2004-17, with Manchester United. After his playing days at DC United, Rooney played for Derby County, in League One, England’s third tier of soccer. Rooney coached Derby County the past two years.

Rooney, 36, is regarded as one of the greatest English soccer players of all time.