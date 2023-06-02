WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – The 2023 MLS All-Star game will take place on July 19th, 2023 at Audi Field, where the 2023 MLS All-Stars will compete against Arsenal FC.

This is the first time since 2004 that Washington, D.C. has hosted an MLS All-Star game, the first time ever at Audi Field.

MLS Soccer and DC United began their promo tour for the upcoming week-long events in Southwest D.C. at the Wharf DC. The league brought out MLS greats like two-time All-Star Bradley Wright Phillips, a legendary NY Red Wing, alongside a couple of all-time DC United greats. Four-time MLS Cup champion Jaime Moreno and 2002 MLS All-Star MVP, Marco “El Diablo” Echteverry.

The former players, alongside a local elementary class, participated in one of the skills challenges that the current all-stars will compete in during the All-Star week.

President of Business Operations, Danita Johnson was also in attendance and spoke one-on-one with Brandy Flores about bringing the MLS All-Star game back to DC, and the current state of the DC United football club.