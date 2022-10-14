LANDOVER, Md. (DC News Now) — DeMatha football is one of the most storied sports schools in the DC area. Many of their football team’s wins, have been coached by Bill McGregor.

On Friday, with a 56-6 win over Bishop McNamara, McGregor earned his 300th career win.

“It’s not about me at all. It’s about all the guys who have played in our program. we’ve had great young men come through, work extremely hard. They’re the ones who did everything,” McGregor told DC News Now. “Number two it goes to the coaches. I can’t thank them enough, they’ve been absolutely unbelievable, the time commitments. And of course our school administration.”

McGregor is in his second stint and 33rd season coaching the Stags. He had previously coached 11 years as an assistant at the school before becoming the team’s head coach. After resigning in 2011, McGregor returned to the program in 2019 when Elijah Brooks become the running backs coach at the University of Maryland.

Led by McGregor, DeMatha is ranked No. 1 in our DC News Now high school football rankings.