WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Monumental Sports and Entertainment will have to come up with some money if it wants to move the Washington Wizards and Capitals from Capital Arena to a new proposed arena in Alexandria.

Monumental Sports will need to pay at least $42 million, according to the District — $35 million for the unpaid bonds to build Capital One Arena, the rest is the penalty for paying the bonds off early.

That’s not the only hurdle before the teams can move.

“They have an exclusivity requirement that the teams continue to play at Capital One Arena, the Wizards and the Capitals,” said Acting Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development Nina Albert. “The same is true of the entertainment and sports arena at Saint Elizabeth’s. The Mystics and Go-Go needs to continue to perform and play at the ESA (Entertainment and Sports Arena).”

Though the lease for Capital One Arena is set to expire in 2047, Monumental Sports has an option to break the lease early if it meets those requirements.

According to the District, however, the lease also requires the Wizards and Capitals to play at Capital One Arena. Should there be a breach of the lease, the building will go to the city.

The future of the area headlined Wednesday’s meeting of D.C.’s Committee on Business and Economic Development. While the District wants to keep the teams, the discussion also included preparing for what happens if the teams go.

“The District must be ready to act quickly based on several possible outcomes,” said Committee Chairman Kenyan McDuffie. “We must make the District’s financing proposal actionable as part of the Economic Development Fund that helps us attract new businesses, including potential anchors for the arena space.”

McDuffie said he will hold more talks on the topic next week.

Monumental Sports released a statement Wednesday night in which said it will honor its obligations to play games in the District.

“The Wizards and Capitals will continue to host their games at Capital One Arena in accordance with the terms of our lease,” the statement said. “The Mystics and the Capital City Go-Go (D-League Basketball) will also continue to play their games at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in accordance with the terms of our lease, unless the District is open to having the Mystics play future games at Capital One Arena.”

District leaders oppose moving professional basketball out of the ESA. They believe the teams play a key role in rejuvenating Ward 8.