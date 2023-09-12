WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Lightning impacted this past week’s high school football games, with some schools having to resume their games on Saturday and Monday, and some schools not even getting to play at all. Lightning has impacted our rankings this week too…

Here are this week’s DMV high school football rankings as voted on by the DC News Now sports team: Derek Forrest, Alex Flum, Jake Rohm and Brandy Flores.

1. DeMatha (2-0) – Last week: 1

This was probably the toughest top four to rank yet, as DeMatha and Freedom’s highly anticipated game ended in a no-contest. Freedom led 21-14 in the second quarter when the game was called officially Saturday, but it was tied when it was called Friday night. It’s hard to say how this one would have finished. DeMatha, clings on to the top spot in our rankings.

2. Freedom-Woodbridge (2-0) – Last week: 4

Freedom rises as high as a public school team has ever been on our rankings. The Eagles showed over the weekend that they can hang with DeMatha and take a lead on them in the first half.

3. St. Johns (1-1) – Last week: 2

St. John’s did not play, as their game was canceled due to opponents injuries. They are leapfrogged by Freedom, after its impressive performance vs. DeMatha.

4. Good Counsel (1-1) – Last week: 3

Much like the three teams before it, Good Counsel has a strong argument for No. 1 in the rankings. The Falcons come in at No. 4 this week after their game was canceled due to weather.

5. Quince Orchard (2-0) – Last week: 5

Quince Orchard is the highest ranked team that actually finished a full game and received a result this past week. The Cougars blanked Gaithersburg, 56-0. They’ve now outscored opponents 89-0 in the first two weeks. Up next – Stone Bridge at the Cougar Dome on Thursday.

6. C.H. Flowers (2-0) – Last week: 6

Flowers also posted another impressive win, topping Oxon Hill. We could be on a collision course for a Flowers-QO rematch in December from last year’s championship game. The Jaguars have outscored their opponents 89-7. They’ll face Laurel on Friday.

7. Gonzaga (3-0) – Last week: 7

Gonzaga looks like the real deal. They beat Fordham Prep in New York, 45-0.

8. Madison (3-0) – Last week: 8

Madison remains in its spot in our top ten as the top team in Fairfax county. The Warhawks beat Robinson, 26-10, in a weather impacted game.

9. Wise (1-1) – Last week: 9

In another game impacted by weather, Wise eked out a 22-16 over Eleanor Roosevelt. The Pumas will visit Parkdale on Friday.

10. Friendship Collegiate (1-1) – Last week: 10

Our top ten stays intact another week. Friendship Collegiate pitched a shutout, beating Mount Vernon, 48-0. The Knights will host Coolidge on Friday.

11. Fairfax (3-0) – Last week: 12

Fairfax continues its ascent in our rankings. The Lions posted an impressive 40-14 win over Centreville. They’ll host a tough ranked opponent, South County on Thursday.

12. Battlefield (3-0) – Last week: 14

Battlefield takes down Gar-Field to start 3-0. The Bobcats move up to No. 12 in our rankings.

13. Northwest (2-0) – Last week: 17

Big deserving leap for Northwest. Head coach Bucky Clipper and the Jaguars made it look easy on Saturday, defeating last week’s No. 11 Damascus, 47-14. The game was supposed to be played Friday evening and was delayed because of lightning.

14. Stone Bridge (0-2) – Last week: 13

Stone Bridge missed an opportunity to pick up win, as their game against Woodgrove was canceled. The Bulldogs will face a huge challenge Thursday, heading to Maryland to face No. 5 Quince Orchard.

15. Bishop McNamara (3-0) – Last week: 16

In his second season at Bishop McNamara, head coach Greg Calhoun is putting together something special. The Mustangs are 3-0 after a close 17-14 win over Riverdale Baptist in a game played at the St. James in Virginia.

16. South County (2-1) – Last week: 20

South County jumps right back to the spot it was in two weeks ago. In a game ended early by weather, the Stallions defeated West Springfield, 14-9.

17. Lake Braddock (2-1) – Last week: 21

In another weather impacted game, Lake Braddock edged out Westfield, 9-7. The Bruins will play ranked opponent West Potomac in our game of the week on Thursday.

18. Damascus (1-1) – Last week: 11

The Damascus slide ends here. After a tough defeat at Northwest, the Swarmin’ Hornets will have an opportunity to rebound at home Thursday against Rockville.

19. Rock Creek Christian (1-2) – Last week: 15

Rock Creek Christian drops a few spots after a loss at Lowndes in Georgia. The Eagles will visit National Christian Academy on Friday.

20. Westfield (2-1) – Last week: 18

Westfield drops a couple spots after its weather impacted loss to Lake Braddock. Westfield now enters a bye week.

21. Briar Woods (3-0) – Last week: 22

Briar Woods is looking like a solid team out in Loudoun County. The Falcons defeated Broad Run this week, 28-13. They’ll visit winless North Stafford on Thursday.

22. Linganore (2-0) – Last week: 23

Linganore takes care of business in its second game, shutting out South Carroll, 57-0.

23. Frederick (2-0) – Last week: 25

After entering our rankings last week, Frederick now begins its climb. They beat Westminster, 34-26. Big test coming up Friday at home against a very good rival Oakdale team.

24. West Potomac (2-0) – Last week: 24

West Potomac stands pat after not taking the field this week. They’ll play No. 17 Lake Braddock in our game of the week on Thursday.

25. Tuscarora (VA) (3-0) – Last week: Honorable Mention

Tuscarora is the only team in our rankings that wasn’t in the top 25 last week, but is this week. They swap places with Paint Branch. Tuscarora defeated Loudoun County in a weather impacted game.

Honorable mention:

Sherwood (2-0), Paint Branch (1-1), Churchill (2-0), Oakdale (2-0), Bell (2-0), West Springfield (1-1), Patriot (1-1), Paul VI (1-0), Centreville (1-2), H.D. Woodson (2-0)