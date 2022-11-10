WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school football teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm.

1. DeMatha (9-1) – Last week: 2

The Stags finds themselves back at No. 1 in our rankings after winning our game of the week over Good Counsel. The two could very likely meet again in the WCAC championship game.

2. Good Counsel (8-2) – Last week: 1

Good Counsel doesn’t fall to far in our rankings after a loss to DeMatha. The two squads swap places.

3. Quince Orchard (10-0) – Last week: 3

Quince Orchard holds steady at No. 3 after beating Clarksburg for the second straight week. The Cougars will face their rival Northwest in the second round of the playoffs this week.

4. Freedom-Woodbridge (10-0) – Last week: 4

The Eagles enjoyed their bye week before the start of the playoffs. They are the team to beat on Class 6.

5. C.H. Flowers (10-0) – Last week: 5

Flowers continues to look like the team with the best shot to knock off Quince Orchard this postseason in Maryland.

6. St. John’s (6-4) – Last week: 6

After tough losses to our top two teams DeMatha and Good Counsel, St. John’s gets back in the win column with a win over Gonzaga.

7. Battlefield (10-0) – Last week: 7

An impressive all-around performance for the Bobcats over their rival Patriot on Friday. They finish 10-0 for the second straight year.

8. Wise (9-1) – Last week: 8

Wise football shut out Parkdale, 49-0. They’ll face Duval in the second round of the playoffs.

9. Stone Bridge (9-1) – Last week: 9

The Bulldogs get a big win over Independence. They will be the top seed in the 5D Region.

10. Fairfax (10-0) – Last week: 11

The Lions first 10-0 season since 1999. Tony Rojas is unstoppable on both sides of the ball. He will be leaned on heavily throughs the playoffs.

11. Rock Creek Christian (6-3) – Last week: 12

Rock Creek Christian finishes their 2022 campaign with a 6-3 record. The Eagles shot back up rankings as the season went on.

12. Archbishop Carroll (8-2) – Last week: 13

Archbishop Carroll earned its eighth straight win, taking down St. Mary’s Ryken. They’ll host Bishop O’Connell in the first round of the WCAC playoffs.

13. South County (9-1) – Last week: 16

A big win on Friday over Lake Braddock. The Stallions finish unbeaten in the Patriot District. They will be the 2 seed for the 6C Region playoffs.

14. Gonzaga (5-5) – Last week: 10

Gonzaga falls to St. John’s as their tough schedule continues. They drop to No. 14 in our rankings but are still a very strong team in the WCAC.

15. Damascus (8-1) – Last week: 14

Damascus earned a bye in the first round of the playoffs. They’ll face a tough Linganore program in the second round of the playoffs.

16. Roosevelt (DC) (9-1) – Last week: 15

Roosevelt wrapped up the regular season with a 9-1 record. The Rough Riders will look to make a deep playoff run for the second straight season.

17. Frederick (10-0) – Last week: 17

Frederick’s impressive undefeated record will be put to the test in a rematch against Oakdale in the second round of the playoffs this week.

18. Lake Braddock (8-2) – Last week: 18

The Bruins fell to South County in their regular season finale. They will host Robinson in the first round of playoffs.

19. Madison (7-3) – Last week: 19

After an 0-3 start, Madison finished the regular season with seven straight wins, earning the top seed in the 6D Region.

20. Centreville (8-2) – Last week: 20

An absolute dominant performance by Centreville over their rival Westfield. The Wildcats look to continue that dominance in the playoffs.

21. Loudoun County (10-0) – Last Week: 21

A 10-0 season for Loudoun County. The Captains are one of five teams unbeaten in Class 4.

22. Oakdale (8-2) – Last week: 24

Oakdale will look to avenge its loss to Frederick, visiting them in the second round of the playoffs.

23. Urbana (9-1) – Last week: 25

Urbana jumps up to No. 23 with a first round playoff shut out win over Tuscarora. The Hawks will host Mt. Hebron from Ellicott City, Maryland in the second round.

24. Patriot (9-1) – Last Week: 22

A hard fought 17-7 loss to their rival Battlefield. Their only loss on the season. They will most likely have another shot at the Bobcats in two weeks.

25. Bell (9-1) – Last Week: Honorable Mention

Bell finally cracks our rankings with a win over McKinley Tech. In the first round of the playoffs, the Griffins will host an Anacostia team that they beat by 30 a few weeks ago.

HONORABLE MENTION:

West Springfield (8-2), Robinson (7-3), Tuscarora (VA) (9-1), Sherwood (8-2), Blair (8-1), Episcopal (6-2), Friendship Collegiate (6-4), John Champe (7-3), Dunbar (7-3), Seneca Valley (7-3)

Dropped out of rankings:

West Springfield