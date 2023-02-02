WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school girls basketball teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm. Records and information as of 6:00 p.m. Thursday.

1. Sidwell Friends (16-2) – Last week: 1

Not a lot of changes at the top of our rankings and Sidwell once again leads the way. The Quakers took down Bullis this week.

2. Bishop McNamara (16-5) – Last week: 2

Bishop McNamara went 3-0 this past week and beat No. 3 Paul VI in that span.

3. Paul VI (16-6) – Last week: 3

Paul VI remains at No. 3 despite a loss to Bishop McNamara.

4. Bullis (14-7) – Last week: 4

Bullis remains at No. 4 despite a loss to Sidwell Friends.

5. St. John’s (17-6) – Last week: 5

St. John’s took down Bishop Ireton and Good Counsel convincingly. They hold strong at No. 5.

6. Shabach Christian Academy (15-4) – Last week: 6

In its first season, Sam Caldwell’s program checks in again this week at No. 6.

7. Georgetown Visitation (14-4) – Last week: 7

Georgetown Visitation sits at No. 7. The top seven stays the exact same as last week.

8. Maret (16-5) – Last week: 9

Our first change in this week’s rankings, Maret beat Potomac School and Stone Ridge this week. They will have a challenge at Sidwell on Friday.

9. Mount Zion Prep (16-9) – Last week: 10

After another win, Mount Zion Prep moves up one spot in the rankings.

10. Pallotti (15-7) – Last week: 11

After getting in the win column again, Palotti is back in our top ten.

11. Virginia Academy (15-5) – Last week: 13

Despite a week with no games, Virginia Academy moves up a couple spots.

12. Robinson (16-2) – Last week: 8

Robinson suffered a tough loss at the hands of West Potomac this past week. They drop out of the top ten down to No. 12.

13. Riverdale Baptist (15-8) – Last week: 15

Riverdale Baptist is back up a couple spots this week after wins over National Christian Academy and Our Lady of Mt. Carmel.

14. Osbourn Park (17-4) – Last week: 14

Osbourn Park remains at No. 14 after splitting its games this week.

15. Gainesville (19-2) – Last week: 16

Gainesville’s slow but steady rise continues. They are now up to No. 15 after taking down Freedom (South Riding) and Battlefield.

16. Bishop Ireton (14-10) – Last week: 12

Bishop Ireton has piled up some losses this season, but more than half of them have come to teams in our top 25. This team is battled tested and because of that and a key win over Riverdale Baptist, they remain in our rankings at No. 16.

17. Oxon Hill (16-2) – Last week: 20

Oxon Hill is the highest ranked public school from Maryland on our list. They beat Fairmont Heights and Crossland this past week.

18. Flowers (13-2) – Last week: 21

Flowers took down Roosevelt (MD) this past week. They move up to No. 18.

19. Churchill (15-2) – Last week: 22

In a crowded Montgomery County field of girls basketball, Churchill stands above the rest in our rankings for now. They went 3-0 this past week. The Bulldogs will visit Clarksburg, who slipped out of our rankings, on Friday.

20. Good Counsel (7-7) – Last week: 19

A tough loss to St. John’s Wednesday night drops Good Counsel down one spot.

21. Madison (16-3) – Last week: 18

Madison beat Chantilly, but lost to Centreville this past week. They check in at No. 21.

22. Patriot (14-6) – Last Week: 23

Patriot beat John Champe and Osbourn and they are back up to No. 22.

23. Wise (14-2) – Last week: 24

Another impressive team from Prince George’s County, Wise checks in at No. 23. The Pumas took down Parkdale and Suitland in the past week.

24. Williamsport (16-0) – Last week: Honorable Mention

From Washington County, Maryland, Williamsport makes its long awaited arrival in our rankings. The Wildcats are a perfect 16-0 this season.

25. Meridian (17-1) – Last week: Honorable Mention

Meridian cracks our rankings this week. The Mustangs have just one loss this season to Spotswood, a very good program from the Shenandoah Valley.

HONORABLE MENTION:

Parkdale (12-5), Woodgrove (15-2), Langley (16-4), Centreville (14-4), Linganore (16-1), Briar Woods (16-3), West Potomac (13-6), Tuscarora-VA (16-2), Wootton (12-2), Clarksburg (12-3)