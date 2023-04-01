WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Left tackle Jaelyn Duncan was a four year starter with Maryland football and a pillar on the blindside.

Duncan will likely hear his name called on the first or second day of the NFL draft.

Some mock drafts have projected Duncan to be selected as high as the first round. Despite this high projection, Duncan remains humble leading up to the draft.

“The mock drafts and stuff they’re cool, I try not to focus on them really because you never really know,” Duncan said. “I just try to continue to put the work in that I’m supposed to be doing.”

A native of New Carrolton, Maryland, Duncan was named honorable mention All-Big Ten as a senior. Duncan played his high school football at St. Frances Academy in Baltimore.

The NFL prospect is keeping his head down, and continuing to work hard leading up the draft.

“Of course you’re excited, you know all your hard work, things you put in throughout your lifetime, growing up, your years throughout college, high school stuff like that,” Duncan said. “You know your dreams are coming true. You really just gotta keep working really, that’s really the only thing you gotta keep worrying about, just keep doing what you’re supposed to be doing.”