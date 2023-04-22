WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Noah Taylor, who once starred for head coach Tyree Spinner at Avalon School, is ready for his shot at his NFL dream.

Taylor wouldn’t be the first player from Avalon to play in the NFL, notably Trevon Diggs is another one. While the school no longer has a football program, Taylor still hopes to represent the coaches and the area that shaped him in the NFL.

After four solid seasons playing at Virginia, Taylor transferred to North Carolina for graduate fifth season.

Taylor is a very versatile player and has played many different positions throughout his career.

As a Tar Heel, Taylor started all eight games he played as a jack linebacker and tied for the team lead with 3.5 sacks.