WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — On Wednesday, Georgetown University introduced Ed Cooley as the new men’s basketball head coach at the university.

Cooley comes to Georgetown after spending twelve seasons at Providence, making the NCAA tournament seven times in 11 opportunities to do so.

“We’re not going to win a little,” Cooley said. “We’re going to win a lot.”

At his press conference, Cooley exuded plenty of confidence.

“Ian Eagle is going to be talking to me at some point really really soon when Georgetown wins a national championship,” Cooley said.

Cooley said at his press conference that his daughter being a student at Georgetown, set to graduate after this semester, made him want to take the job more.

Georgetown has made the tournament just twice in the past decade. Cooley takes over for former Georgetown star player who had coached the program for the last six seasons, Patrick Ewing.

Cooley will look to bring Georgetown back to what it was under legendary head coach, the late John Thompson Jr.