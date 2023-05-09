COLLEGE PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — Growing up in Silver Spring, Maryland, Courtney Wyche remembers attending Maryland softball games as a child.

“Being able to go from being in the stands to being a player on the field,” Wyche said. “It’s almost surreal a little bit when I think about how I grew up versus where I’m at now.”

Now a senior starting pitcher for the Terps, Wyche has helped Maryland to one of its best seasons in a while, finishing the regular season with a 36-16 record.

“Definitely very excited and extremely grateful to be a part of the growth that has occurred here,” Wyche said.

In Wyche’s lifetime, Maryland has made it it to the NCAA just three times (2010, 2011, 2012). She and the Terps are hoping this will be the season the Terps return to the NCAA regionals.

“One of the things that the seniors are most proud of is that this growth has happened on their watch. They’ve been able to take Maryland from not necessarily a well known softball team, at least in recent years,” Maryland softball head Mark Montgomery told DC News Now. “And we’re being talked about. Whether we make the NCAA tournament or not, the fact that we are being discussed as an at large member, that probably hasn’t been done in at least ten to 12 years.”

In 2020, Montgomery took over a struggling Terps softball that hadn’t posted a winning record since 2013. Since his first season was abruptly ended by COVID, Montgomery has led the Terps to incremental success over the last three seasons. Entering the Big Ten Tournament on the NCAA tournament bubble, Maryland appears to be on the rise in the college softball world.

“I think the recognizing of where we’re at and what we’re doing is good,” Montgomery said. “I think they knew we’re a good team. I think they’re excited to be able to show we’re all healthy now, we’re able to really go into this tournament feeling good about ourselves and confident and that gives you a chance to win.”

For just the third time since joining the Big Ten, Maryland will compete in the Big Ten tournament this week. The Terps also made the conference tournament last year, where Maryland beat the host team Michigan State, before falling to Michigan.

“Last year, even a couple of us upperclassmen were a little nervous because we didn’t know what to expect,” Wyche said. “But this year, having our upperclassmen, our senior leadership, we’re excited so we’re ready, so we know exactly what we’re walking in to so that should just provide us with all the confidence that we need to bring our younger teammates along, let them have that same little nervous feeling for the first part and then we step on the field for game time, it’s on and popping.”

This year, Maryland is a No. 8 seed and will face No. 9 Iowa in the first round Wednesday afternoon. The tournament is taking place at Illinois.