Sadio Mané attempts a successful penalty kick during a 6-2 friendly victory over DC United on July 20, 2022, at Audi Field in Washington.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Fans flocked to Audi Field to see DC United take on Bayern Munich Wednesday.

In front a packed crowd, Bayern Munich defeated the black and red, 6-2. The match provided some local fans with an experience they’ll never forget.

“I never thought that I could watch Bayern on American soil,” 14-year-old Ton Ton Shen from Potomac, Maryland said. “It just seemed impossible to me.”

When teenager Rian Taylor of Columbia, Maryland saw that Bayern Munich was coming to Audi Field, he knew he couldn’t miss it.

“I saw it, I immediately ran downstairs showed my dad,” Taylor said. “Bayern Munich is playing in DC, buy tickets.”

Taylor’s father, Mike Taylor, is a lifelong Bayern Munich fan. He’s attended games in Germany before, but never in Washington, D.C.

“It brings Saturday football rivalry cheering away from the kitchen table watching it on TV to real in person, watching them that close,” Mike said. “I couldn’t think of anything to give him.”

Fans also came to Audi Field Wednesday from outside of the D.C. area.

“I love Bayern. I mean I went to Germany to watch them play,” George Nantwi, who drove four hours from New York to come to the game, told DC News Now. “So flying seven hours to Germany and driving four hours to D.C., that’s nothing.”

Jurgen Wenzel and his father drove six hours from Cleveland for the game.

“Being of German nationality, this experience is phenomenal, just sharing it with my dad and you know just watching these guys come all the way from Germany to D.C., a feeling like no other.”