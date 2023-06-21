WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Abby Meyers has had quite the basketball career in the Washington, D.C. area – starring and winning state championships for Whitman high school, leading Maryland women’s basketball on a postseason run and now signing with the Washington Mystics.

“It really is a special experience, moment and opportunity and I know my family and myself and I’m just thrilled for and to be able to play, have this name across my chest,” Meyers told DC News Now. “But at the end of the day, I keep telling people, can’t make this a bigger moment than it is and I just have to stay patient, stay ready and help this team in anyway I can.”

Meyers was drafted 11th overall by the Dallas Wings in the first round of the 2023 WNBA draft, but was released by the team before the start of the season.

“It’s a tough business. You live and you learn. For me, Dallas wasn’t the fit, so I just stayed ready for the past month, training and getting ready for this moment,” Meyers said. “It’s something I’m going to look forward to when I step on that court tomorrow if I do and I’m just going to again stay ready and not make the moment bigger than it is.”

With Li Meng playing overseas in the Asia Cup and Kristi Toliver injured, the Mystics received an exemption to sign Meyers to a hardship contract to join the roster.

“She was an obvious name once we were in this situation, we knew she probably wasn’t going to get to our second round pick in the draft,” Mystics head coach Eric Thibault said. “We didn’t know where she was going to go and we didn’t think she would probably cut in the camp, so it’s nice to be able to get her.”

Meyers becomes the fourth Maryland players currently on the Mystics joining guards Toliver and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough and forward Tianna Hawkins.

“I think it speaks on the organization and what [Maryland women’s basketball head coach Brenda] Frese does,” Walker-Kimbrough said. “You know she develops pros and I know for me that was one of the reasons I went there to begin with. So it’s always a good time seeing fellow Terps join the team.”

With guidance from an experience roster, that is comprised of one-third Terps, Meyers is ready to contribute to the Mystics.

“Everyone here is a veteran, they’ve been in the league for at least two years,” Meyers said. “For me I’m a rookie. I’m learning a lot and I’m just trying to show them that I can ball.”

Meyers may have a chance to take the court during the Mystics’ upcoming road trip. They will play at Chicago on Thursday and New York Sunday.