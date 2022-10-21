The Frederick high school football improved to 8-0 on October 21, 2022, the program’s best start since 1968.

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — With a 35-14 win over Oakdale Friday, the Frederick high school football team improved to 8-0.

“They’re just a special group of kids that are competitive, hard working and fast,” Frederick football head coach Kevin Pirri said. “They just have all that natural ability to make things happen that we’ve never had before.”

For the Cadets, it’s their first 8-0 start, since 1968. Former Minnesota Vikings great running back Chuck Foreman was on the team that year.

“To see what we’ve built here,” Frederick junior running back Tae Anderson said. “Years ago they would have got beat. That probably would have been the scoreboard swap. Now I feel like we’re able to do whatever we want, whenever we want.”