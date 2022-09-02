DAMASCUS, Md. (DC News Now) — The DC News Now Game Night Game of the Week lived up to its title Friday, with Damascus defeating Northwest to open the season of high school football in Maryland and Montgomery County, 33-28.

The teams traded scores in the first half and were tied 21-21 at halftime.

Down 28-27 with less than four minutes to go, Damascus senior running back and linebacker Dillon Dunathan, outran the defense down the right sideline for a 50-yard score. After the two point try missed, Damascus held a 33-28 lead.

“You know we were just sticking it to them,” Dunathan told DC News Now. “Relentless is what I would say and to be able to close that game out with a win, it just feels amazing.”

Northwest had the ball, first and goal at Damascus’ seven-yard-line in the final minute, but the Swarmin’ Hornets forced a turnover on downs, breaking up the last three passes.

“End of the game, sure it’s stressful. But we believe in our guys, I believe in our guys, I told them that before the game. And they believe in each other,” Damascus football head coach Josh Klotz said. “When it came down to it, and plays had to made to be made, they had first and goal from the seven with under a minute left, we had guys step up all over the place.”

The football loving town of Damascus celebrated the victory as Klotz and his team opened their season with a statement win.

“I’ve grown up with all these players my whole life, playing since we were little kids,” Damascus senior defensive back and wide receiver Dominic Hess said. “So just being able to come out here and celebrate like that with everyone on the last play of the game. It felt amazing.”

Damascus will take on Magruder next week, Northwest will face Clarksburg.