LANDOVER, Md. (DC News Now) — In a clash of the two top ranked football teams in the DMV, No. 2 DeMatha topped No. 1 Good Counsel, 28-14.

With the win, DeMatha improved to 9-1, while Good Counsel dropped to 8-2. The Stags clinched the No. 1 seed in the WCAC playoffs and will host the loser of St. John’s and Gonzaga’s game Saturday, next week. Good Counsel will host the team that loses that game in the first round of the playoffs.

It is feasible that these two teams could meet again in the WCAC championship game.