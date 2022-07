WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — In Tuesday’s gaming with Derek, Alex Flum and guest Joe Yasharoff (Content Director – Montgomery Community Media) faced off in Nationals and Expos history trivia.

Joe, who was Alex’s college professor, defeated his former student Alex, 2.5-2. Joe earned the first win for a guest on the show, while Alex has one win. Jake Rohm is the only Gaming with Derek contest to compete but not yet earn a win.