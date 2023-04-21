LAS VEGAS, N.v. (DC News Now) – Fight week continues in Las Vegas for the biggest fight boxing has seen in years. The showdown between Baltimore native Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Ryan Garcia, at 136 pounds.

The undefeated, world champion Tank Davis is in his comfort zone and easily weighs in at 135.1 pounds.

The big question would be if Ryan Garcia, who usually fights at 140 pounds could lose the weight. That would be a yes as Garcia weighs in at 135.5 pounds.

These guys cannot wait to settle it in the ring, there was another scuffle during a face-off where Tank got into it with not just Ryan Garcia, but also with Golden Boy Promotions’ co-owner and Boxing Hall of Famer Bernard Hopkins.

Davis, spoke with Showtime Boxing immediately after the altercation after both sides were separated.

“He told somebody he about that life, man, nobody not worrying about his old a$$. He need to sit back and let the youngins do it.”

The fight will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, April 21st. The PPV card on Showtime Boxing starts at 8 PM ET with main event ring walks beginning no earlier than 11 PM ET.