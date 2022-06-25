BETHEDA, Md. (DC News Now) – The 2022 KPMG Women’s PGA Golf Championship at Congressional Country Club has provided local girls with role models on the course to look to. It’s provided representation for the LGBT community.

PGA golfer Ryann O’Toole is openly gay and during pride month, which is June, and always, is providing support and inspiration to the LGBT community and its allies.

“If I can be of help to anybody that is trying to come out or trying to find their way,” O’Toole told DC News Now. “You know it’s just kind of like, ‘hey, look it’s just a part of me, it’s not all of me.’ And it’s something that who I live is just a piece and at the end of the day I’m a pro golfer, there’s a lot of other things I like to do, but it’s just continue being who you are, you can’t go wrong there and those that appreciate you and those that you love you know matter what will be in your life and that’s all that matters.”