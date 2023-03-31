WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — In the process of sweeping Dayton on March 24, 25 and 26, the Georgetown baseball team recorded 49 strikeouts.

Soon after the result, the Big East confirmed that it is believed to be a conference record. Now, it’s also believe to be an NCAA record.

“Knowing that I can talk to my kids and grandkids and showing this little snippet in that book and say that I was catching for those,” Georgetown sophomore catcher Owen Carapellotti, who caught all 49 strikeouts told DC News Now. “I’ll be able to remember the pitchers that threw, the guys that started, the guys that closed it, the guy that called it, you know it’s gonna be cool for a long time.”

Graduate starting pitcher Cody Jensen started the weekend tossing eight strikeouts in five innings in 7-4 win over the Flyers. Freshman reliever Cody Bowker added five more in the next two innings. Graduate relief pitcher Jordan Yoder earned three strikeouts and the save. The Hoyas combined for 17 strikeouts the first day.

“After Friday, we had 17 strikeouts, that in its own right is fantastic,” Georgetown pitching coach George Capen said.

The magic continued Saturday as the Hoyas tossed 19 more strikeouts.

“You start to think,” Capen said. “Hey, this feels special.”

In a 3-2 win Saturday, sophomore starter Andrew Williams threw 12 strikeouts in five and two-third innings. Senior reliever Carson Frye earned the win and added three strikeouts.

Georgetown posted “only” 13 strikeouts on Sunday. Graduate pitcher Jake Bloss started off with six strikeouts, graduate relievers Kyle Salley and Garret Keough combined for six more, with Keough earning the win.

On both Saturday and Sunday, graduate closer Tyler Mead earned saves, providing another five strikeouts to the tally, four on Saturday and the final, number 49 on Sunday.

“I didn’t even know it was a record at the time,” Mead said. “I think it’s pretty cool to be a part of a team that can do that.”

The total of 49 is just three shy of the MLB record for such a stat. In 2016, the Houston Astros tallied 52 strikeouts in a three-game sweep of the Baltimore Orioles.

“It’s a great feeling overall,” Williams said. “It’s just a small stepping stone for what this program can be.”

It’s not this Georgetown team’s first experience with record books, last season Georgetown hit a program record 98 home runs. Breaking records at the plate and on the mound now, things are looking up for the Hoyas in year three under head coach Edwin Thompson.

“We’re not surprised in house internally,” Capen said. “This is what we came here to do and obviously now it’s just a matter of continuing to do so down the stretch with Big East play right around the corner.”