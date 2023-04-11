WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – Georgetown hired former WNBA player and Tennessee basketball alumna Tasha Butts as their women’s basketball head coach.

This is her first outright head coaching job, previously she was an associate head coach at Georgia Tech and has held assistant jobs at Duquense, UCLA, and LSU.

Before coaching, Tasha played in the WNBA on the Minnesota Lynx and in college for Tennessee. Butts was coached and mentored by the great women’s basketball head coach, Pat Summit.

“My life has been a big blessing, and to be coached by somebody like her to learn to be mentored by her is just unbelievable,” says Butts. She also taught me the grind, you know that it wasn’t just about getting on the court and coaching the X’s and O’s. It was about more than that, and that is the part that I really understood why she was the coach that she was.”

It’s been 11 years since Georgetown has made it to the NCAA tournament, and more than 25 years since they won the Big East Conference, and Butts looks to get the Hoyas back into the playoffs.

“For us to be a consistent, competitive team in the Big East, we have to have a strong foundation, and that means that we got to hit the ground running of recruiting the right families, recruiting winners. Loving to win, hating to lose, there’s a difference and I’m looking for that because we got to make sure that there’s a strong foundation.”

Coach Butts knows how talented the DMV is in basketball at the high school level and hopes to attract that talent as head coach for the Hoyas.

“The DMV talent is something special, although we will recruit on a national level, in order for us to be great, the DMV has to understand what Georgetown is. They have to understand that Georgetown is an option and we want to make sure that we do everything in our power, that we’re able to flip that we got to make sure that we switch that narrative. That’s my first priority, first and foremost is to keep DMV talent home, and make sure that elite talent is attracted to Georgetown.”

In 2021, Butts was diagnosed with breast cancer and says that it has been a rough journey, but one that she does not dwell on. She says that feels great and is ready to tackle her next big task in life.

“I’m doing amazing, I’m doing great. He gives his toughest battles to his toughest people. Just the support that I received last year from the entire NCAA, women’s basketball community, NBA, you know, it was something that when days got hard that I can look back on and I found inspiration in that. I’m just thankful that Georgetown saw me and not my diagnosis, and still recognize that coach than I am and so I’m just ready to tackle this thing with a full head of steam.”