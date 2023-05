WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Chicago Cubs are calling up big hitting first baseman and Washington, D.C. area native Matt Mervis up to the majors.

Mervis grew up in Potomac, Maryland and played high school baseball at Georgetown Prep. He was drafted by the Nationals in the 39th round of the 2016 MLB draft but decided to play college baseball at Duke.

Mervis signed with the Cubs organization out of college in 2020 and has now worked his way up to the big leagues.