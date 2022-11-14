SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (DC News Now) — For the first time in school history, Fairfax won a state title in field hockey.

The Lions, a year after losing in the state semis, defeated the returning state champs, Yorktown, 1-0. The state title capped off a perfect 21-0 season.

“It didn’t feel real, but at the same time, it’s the most real feeling I ever felt in my whole life,” said senior defender Piper Rodgers.

“I think it’s been seven of the last ten years we’ve been at states and never won it,” said senior midfielder Halley Beaudoin. “Being apart of it is just a crazy thing. It’s been a goal ever since I was little, and being able to achieve that is huge.”

“It feels like a dream,” said head coach Amber Beaudoin. “I never even thought of it when I started coaching. It’s really exciting, unbelievable.”