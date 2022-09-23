GAITHERSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — Quince Orchard improved to 4-0 Friday, posting their fourth consecutive shut out, topping Damascus 28-0 in the Game Night game of the week.

The Swarmin’ Hornets held strong in the first half, keeping the Cougars scoreless.

“We had some bumps and bruises along the way,” Quince Orchard senior linebacker Matthieu Longa said. “In our second half, you know, we really tried to improve upon those bumps and bruises and that’s what let up to the score and that’s what led up to no scoring on us.”

Quince Orchard broke things open after the break, starting in the third quarter when sophomore running back Iverson Howard busted out for a 68-yard touchdown run.

“Second half it’s 0-0, and I told our guys, you’re not going to be up 35-0 against everybody at halftime, it’s not going to happen,” Quince Orchard football head coach John Kelley said. “Damascus is a very good football team. We challenged our kids and I was proud of the way they responded in the second half.”

QO will look to continue their shut out streak this season next week at Seneca Valley. Damascus, who falls to 3-1, will visit Watkins Mill next Friday.

“We’ve been putting a lot of work in and I feel like no team put as much work in as we have and we’re keeping tough, we kept pushing and we kept working,” Howard said. “You know we’re getting better day by day putting the work in. We definitely gotta get more better though. I definitely wasn’t excited about that game.”