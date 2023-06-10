ALDIE, Va. (DC News Now) — In a highly anticipated battle between Concorde District foes, Madison was able to defeat Westfield 5-4, claiming their sixth baseball state championship, and their second in three years.

“This is the most different team I’ve ever had,” said Madison head coach Mark “Pudge” Gjormand, who’s now won four state titles as head coach of the Warhawks. “We stuck with it, and these kids are just relentless.”

It didn’t come easy for Madison. After being up 4-0, Westfield battled back, tying the game up in the 5th inning. By then, it was time for Gjormand to bring in his ace in the hole: Bryce Eldridge.

Eldridge pitched the final three innings, giving up no hits, striking out six batters, and not allowing a single batter to make it on base.

However, the Warhawks still needed to score some runs. When Eldridge came up to bat in the 7th, Westfield intentionally walked him. That ended up being the game-winning run, as Eli Novario hit an RBI triple to give Madison the 5-4 lead.

“We earned this win,” said Eldridge. “This group of seniors, this team as a whole is special. I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else and I wouldn’t want to do it with anyone else.”

Coming into the season, not many people believed Madison had what it took to get back to the top. Some said they were a team with one big star, but the Warhawks fed into that, and came home with another state title.

“We didn’t make the playoffs last year,” said senior Jason Cassidy. “We really came together as a team this year. Our main goal was restore respect, and it’s what we did.”

“It’s less about sticking it to the people who didn’t believe in us,” said senior Eli Novario. “It’s more of, we did it together, we are at the top of the mountain with our boys, and we are never going to forget it.”