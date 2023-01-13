WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Coverage of high school basketball in Washington, D.C. on January 13, 2023.
Game of the week: St. John’s College High School vs. Good Counsel (Boys)
St. John’s College High School vs. IMG Academy (Girls)
by: Derek Forrest
Posted:
Updated:
by: Derek Forrest
Posted:
Updated:
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Coverage of high school basketball in Washington, D.C. on January 13, 2023.
Game of the week: St. John’s College High School vs. Good Counsel (Boys)
St. John’s College High School vs. IMG Academy (Girls)
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>