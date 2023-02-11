CHANTILLY, Va. (DC News Now) — Paul VI boys’ basketball is always one of the best teams not just in the DMV, but in the country, and every season, the Panthers look towards a senior captain to lead the way. This year, that guy is Maryland commit DeShawn Harris-Smith.

“We go as he goes,” said PVI junior guard, and Duke Commit, Darren Harris. “He inspires us to play as hard as we can. He’s nicknamed that Dog for a reason. He gives his all every time he’s on the floor, practice or a game.”

“To this point, his career has been truly amazing, and one of the best ever in program history,” said Paul Vi head coach Glen Farello. “His impact has been felt so much. We’ve had some outstanding players come before him, and I think he stacks up with all of them.”

DeShawn Harris-Smith has made a name for himself in the past year. From being a rising star his junior year, to becoming one of the most feared senior basketball players in the country. There truly is nothing DeShawn can’t do.

“Big time players make big time plays,” said Darren Harris. “The bigger the spotlight, the bigger the moment, the bigger the team we are playing, he’s always going to step up. We all trust that.”

“If we need a rebound, he’s going to get that rebound,” said Farello. “He can knock down the three ball. I still think he’s one of the best defenders in the country, but as a guard, I think he’s one of the best rebounding guards I’ve ever seen. He’s so versatile. He’s got all the tools in the toolbox.”

Great basketball players come and go, especially at a prolific basketball school such as Paul VI. However, what makes DeShawn special, and what will be remembered well after he graduates, is his leadership. It’s a role that, in recent memory, has gone from Jeremy Roach (Duke) to Trevor Keels (Duke) to Dug McDaniel (Michigan), and now to DeShawn Harris-Smith.

“He’s embraced that senior captain role,” said Farello. “He’s kind of carried on the tradition of great players. It’s his turn this year as a senior captain to lead us. He bleeds black and gold as much as any player we’ve ever had here, and it shows in all the winning that we’ve done.”

The postseason is right around the corner, and competing in the toughest conference in the nation, the WCAC, the goal is always to come out on top.

“That’s my expectation coming into this season,” said Harris-Smith. “I wouldn’t want nothing less. As soon as the season starts, as soon as it’s my turn to be head of the snake, we got to win a championship, that’s the only choice. There’s no other thing but winning a championship.”

It’s the last goal on the checklist to submit a career and a legacy at Paul VI like no other.

“I’m giving myself a good little resume to be one of the top guys at PVI,” said Harris-Smith. “So, once you get in that conversation, I feel like naturally, my competitive edge just wants me to be the best to ever come through here. So definitively winning the championship will add to my legacy and help me reach that.”