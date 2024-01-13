WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Highlights from eight high school basketball games from around the DMV!

Sidwell Friends at St. Andrew’s Episcopal (Boys)

In our Game of the Week, Sidwell pulled away in the third quarter, and didn’t look back, defeating St. Andrew’s 60-38.

Langley at McLean (Girls)

It’s always a classic when Langley and McLean girls meet on the hardwood. The Highlanders led 15-14 at the half, but the Saxons outscore McLean 28-11 in the second half, getting the 42-26 win.

Walt Whitman at Bethesda-Chevy Chase (Girls)

BCC improves to 11-1, defeating Whitman 57-45 all thanks to Ana Tercyak’s 16 points.

Shabach Christian Academy vs. Immaculate Conception (NJ) at The St. James (Girls)

At the MLK Classic at The St. James, Shabach Christian Academy defeated Immaculate Conception 47-44.

Potomac Falls at Riverside (Boys)

Out in Leesburg, Potomac Falls remains undefeated, defeating Riverside 68-48. Colby Marganau led all scoring with 27 points.

Blake at Richard Montgomery (Boys)

In Montgomery County, Blake boys secure a one point victory over RM 57-56.

Westfield at Madison (Boys)

In an overtime thriller, Westfield gets the road win over Madison 55-53.

Riverdale Baptist at Central Pointe (FL) at The St. James (Girls)

At the St. James, Riverdale Baptist girls drop a tough one to Central Pointe 71-31.