WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Highlights from nine high school basketball games from all over the DMV as the new year kicks off!

Bishop O’Connell at Bishop Ireton (Girls)

Bishop Ireton holds down the hold court, dominating Bishop O’Connell 69-29, putting an end to their two-game losing streak.

McLean at Yorktown (Boys)

In an overtime thriller, McLean edges out Yorktown on a buzzer-beater three pointer. Highlanders beat the Patriots 64-61.

Bethesda-Chevy Chase at Wootton (Boys)

Wootton boys, behind a solid 21-point performance by Taj Smith, defeats BCC 59-47.

Bethesda-Chevy Chase at Wootton (Girls)

In the girls matchup, BCC dominated Wootton, defeating the Patriots 72-43.

Sherwood at Blake (Boys)

After being down in the first half, Sherwood rallies in the second half to defeat Blake on the road 86-76.

Potomac School at Sidwell Friends (Girls)

Potomac School held their own with nationally ranked Sidwell, but in the end, the Quakers defeat the Panthers 51-42.

Richard Montgomery at Springbrook (Boys)

Richard Montgomery gets the big road win over Springbrook 72-62.

Herndon at George Marshall (Boys)

George Marshall takes care of business at home in a tight one against district rival Herndon, defeating the Hornets 55-47.

Holy Child at Georgetown Visitation (Girls)

In a thriller in the district, Holy Child takes down Georgetown Visitation 55-53 on the road.